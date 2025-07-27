Red Bull Faces Major Change After Christian Horner’s Dismissal

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Red Bull Racing enters a new era following the sudden dismissal of team principal Christian Horner, marking the first time since 2005 that he will not be part of the paddock. His departure comes amid ongoing internal strife and speculation about his relationship with key team figures.

Horner’s unexpected exit has been a focal point of discussion after the British Grand Prix, where tensions within the team reached a boiling point. The announcement, which shook Formula 1, has raised questions about the team’s future under new principal Laurent Mekies, who will officially address the media on Friday.

Oliver Mintzlaff, head of Red Bull’s sports divisions, played a crucial role in the decision to let Horner go. While he is set to arrive at Spa-Francorchamps soon, he has not yet spoken publicly to explain the rationale behind the dismissal. Concerns about Horner’s escalating power and the team’s declining performance may have contributed to his exit.

Throughout his tenure, Horner steered Red Bull to multiple championships and victories, creating a strong bond with team members. Sources suggest that his removal was not well-received among staff, especially with no official explanation provided.

Max Verstappen, the team’s star driver, expressed his sentiments about Horner, calling him a “second family” and revealing that he had private discussions with team stakeholders about the decision. Verstappen reassured that he would continue to perform at his best for the team.

The effects of Horner’s dismissal have been felt across the F1 landscape, with rival team leaders like Mercedes’ Toto Wolff acknowledging that Horner’s presence added an element of intrigue and excitement to the sport. Wolff believes Horner’s departure diminishes the entertainment value that his controversies brought.

New team principal Mekies, who has a background in engineering, now faces the challenge of maintaining team performance while fostering a collaborative environment. Some team members are hopeful that Mekies’ leadership style will revitalize Red Bull’s racing identity, which some feel has become increasingly corporate over recent seasons.

As the team prepares for the Belgian Grand Prix, drivers such as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris from McLaren are aiming for their own victories, intensifying the competitive atmosphere following Horner’s exit. Mekies will have to navigate these challenges carefully while working on Red Bull’s technical improvements as they strive for success on the track.