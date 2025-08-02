FC Red Bull Salzburg Kicks Off Bundesliga Season Against SV Ried

Salzburg, Austria – The ADMIRAL Bundesliga returns this weekend, as FC Red Bull Salzburg prepares to face newly promoted SV Ried on Saturday, August 2, at 19:30 CEST. The match marks the beginning of the new season, and Salzburg is eager to secure three points on the road.

After finishing as runners-up for two consecutive seasons, the team is focused on reclaiming the league title. However, they face tough competition from reigning champions Sturm Graz and other contenders who aim to keep the pressure on Salzburg.

FC Red Bull Salzburg had a unique pre-season, which saw them participate in the FIFA Club World Cup, where they earned four points. The team returned to Austria just in time for their UEFA Champions League qualifying round, where they defeated Norwegian runners-up SK Brann with a 5-2 aggregate score.

Staying in rhythm, Salzburg is preparing to take on Ried, who recently bounced back from a pre-season defeat with a substantial 5-0 victory over Parndorf in the ÖFB Cup. Coach Maximilian Senft’s team is expected to be a strong opponent, fueled by the excitement of their promotion and support from their fans.

“We’re starting the Bundesliga season against a newly promoted team in a packed stadium,” said Salzburg’s coach Thomas Letsch. “We need to be ready for a heated atmosphere and a motivated opponent. It will be a challenge, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Edmund Baidoo, a key player for Salzburg, acknowledged the difficulties of competing against newly promoted teams, especially at the start of the season. He emphasized the importance of recovery and being fully prepared for the match against Ried.

Fans can follow the match live on Sky Sport Austria and find detailed information about the away trip to Ried. The clash is crucial as it sets the tone for the season ahead. After Saturday’s opener, FC Red Bull Salzburg will host their first home match at the Red Bull Arena the following week.