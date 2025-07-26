Sports
FC Red Bull Salzburg Prepares for UNIQA ÖFB Cup Match
Salzburg, Austria — FC Red Bull Salzburg is gearing up for their first round match in the UNIQA ÖFB Cup on Saturday, July 26, 2025. The team will play against Union PROCON Dietach at the DietachArena starting at 6:00 PM.
This match comes shortly after a home return, and excitement is high among fans as the away sector has already sold out. Known for its festive atmosphere, an away match in the cup typically draws significant crowds.
Coach Thomas Letsch expressed the importance of taking every opponent seriously, noting the team’s past successes in early cup rounds, including two recent 6-0 victories. The last goal conceded in round one was in 2021 during a match against Hertha Wels.
“We aim to continue this trend,” said Letsch. “We want to maintain the momentum from our recent Champions League victory against SK Brann and bring a focused performance to advance to the next round.”
This will be a different challenge for the team as they will be playing on artificial turf, a surface they are not accustomed to. Union PROCON Dietach, the champions of the LT1 OÖ-Liga, are expected to be tough opponents with a solid defense and a spirit of enthusiasm from their recent promotion.
Midfielder Maurits Kjaergaard emphasized the need for a strong start, adding, “A quick goal would be ideal. If we don’t get that, we need to be patient and put as much pressure as possible on Dietach.”
Several players will not participate due to injuries, including Takumu Kawamura, Karim Konate, Valentin Sulzbacher, Moussa Yeo, and Christian Zawieschitzky.
The winner of this match will discover their opponent for the second round of the UNIQA ÖFB Cup on Sunday, July 27, 2025.
