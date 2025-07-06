Red Bulls Aim to Extend Streak Against Earthquakes This Weekend

Harrison, New Jersey – The New York Red Bulls face the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park this Saturday at 10:30 p.m. EST. The matchup comes as the Red Bulls look to continue a seven-game unbeaten streak.

Despite their current form, bookmakers are skeptical about the Red Bulls’ chances on the road. This will be New York’s first trip to the West Coast since a friendly match in San Jose on February 8.

The Earthquakes have gained momentum recently, climbing the Western Conference standings. They have an unbeaten streak of their own and are proving difficult to score against, with a recent defense showing that includes three clean sheets in four matches.

San Jose has scored a total of 32 goals this season, led by striker Cristian Arango, who is recognized as one of the league’s top talents.

New York’s road performance has been struggling, and they seek a second road win without head coach Sandro Schwarz. He was red-carded during a 2-2 draw with Minnesota United last weekend after a disagreement with referee Ricardo Montero. Schwarz expressed frustration over officiating, stating, “I criticize our players. But in that game, it has to be allowed to criticize the referee.”

The unsettled coaching situation might push team captains to motivate their teammates. However, it may only help New York for part of the game against the strong Earthquakes squad. Many anticipate San Jose may create a second-half opportunity that could lead to their victory.