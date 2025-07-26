Red Bulls Face Chicago Fire with Playoff Hopes on the Line

CHICAGO, Illinois — The New York Red Bulls will play against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET. This match carries significant playoff implications for both teams.

Head Coach Sandro Schwarz has selected Kyle Duncan, Noah Eile, Alexander Hack, and Omar Valencia to form the defensive line for the Red Bulls. This will be the 71st regular season meeting between the two clubs. The Fire currently lead the series with 32 wins to the Red Bulls’ 22.

Midfielders Ronald Donkor and Daniel Edelman will control the center for New York. In their last three visits to Soldier Field, the Red Bulls have managed two favorable results. The attacking front includes Dennis Gjengaar and Mohammed Sofo, with Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting spearheading the offensive efforts.

The Red Bulls secured a 2-1 victory over Chicago on April 5 at Sports Illustrated Stadium, featuring goals by Choupo-Moting and Serge Ngoma. Forsberg is currently a standout player, contributing six goals over his last five matches and leading the team with seven assists this season.

Carlos Coronel will guard the goal for New York. On the bench, promising players such as Wiki Carmona, Julian Hall, A.J. Marcucci, Rafael Mosquera, Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, Ngoma, Tim Parker, and Peter Stroud will be available. Mosquera is on a short-term loan from Red Bulls II.

Players Lewis Morgan, Cameron Harper, and Wiktor Bogacz will miss the clash due to injuries. Raheem Edwards is sidelined due to yellow card accumulation. Coverage of the match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Callum Williams will lead the English commentary, joined by Kyndra de St Aubin. Oscar Salazar and Jamie Macias will deliver Spanish commentary. Fans can also catch the action live on New York Red Bulls Radio, featuring play-by-play voice Matt Harmon and color commentator Steve Jolley.