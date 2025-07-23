Red Bulls Prepare for UEFA Clash in Rainy Bergen

Bergen, Norway – On Wednesday, July 23, FC Red Bull Salzburg will face SK Brann in the UEFA Champions League qualifying round in Bergen, known as the city of rain. Bergen is Norway’s second-largest city and is famous for its breathtaking hills and as one of Europe’s major ports. Visitors should be prepared for wet weather, with around 200 rainy days annually.

The team, coached by Freyr Alexandersson, is currently second in the Norwegian Eliteserien, competing in the middle of their season. They typically play a 4-3-3 formation that emphasizes fast attacking and high pressing. However, they will miss their top scorer, Aune Heggebö, who signed with West Bromwich Albion in England. Bard Finne is considered another significant threat for the Norwegian team, while youngster Markus Haaland is not related to former striker Erling Haaland.

Sportsklubben Brann has a proud history, boasting three Norwegian league titles, the last won in 2007, and seven Norwegian cup victories, the most recent in 2022. Despite their successes domestically, Brann has yet to qualify for the main stages of a modern UEFA tournament. They reached the last 32 of the UEFA Cup in 2007/08 and were eliminated by Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the 1996/97 European Cup Winners’ Cup.

The upcoming match presents a good opportunity for Brann, who will be backed by a sell-out crowd at their stadium. Opened in 1918 and renovated in 2019, the Brann stadium accommodates nearly 17,000 fans and also includes student housing for 288 students, a unique feature resulting from funding agreements.

Fans can watch the match live on ServusTV or via live stream on ServusTV On. Live updates will also be available on our website, with free highlights posted shortly after the game. The teams will meet again for the second leg on July 30 at 20:45 CEST, where Red Bull Salzburg will need the full support of their fans at the Red Bull Arena, with tickets already on sale.