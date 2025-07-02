Red Dead Online Introduces New Zombie Missions in Latest Update

LOS ANGELES, CA — Rockstar Games has unveiled a fresh update for Red Dead Online on July 1, 2025, introducing four new Telegram missions known as “Strange Tales of the West.” These missions are notable for their unique themes that include zombies, science, and robots.

The new content is reminiscent of the previous standalone zombie campaign, Undead Nightmare, which thrilled fans when it debuted in the original game. With these four new missions, players can earn triple rewards in gold, RDO$, and experience points (XP) until August 4, enhancing the appeal of this limited-time content.

To kick off their adventure, players need to retrieve Theodore Levin’s letter from a post office or Camp Lockbox to access the new missions. Once they select a mission, they will enter a short cutscene before diving into action. Missions require players to partner up with another participant, which adds an exciting element of collaboration.

The first mission, titled “Strange Tales of the Plague,” tasks players with retrieving corpses scattered throughout Armadillo while fending off zombies and cultists. The challenge lies in navigating a town fraught with danger.

Next is “Strange Tales of Modern Science,” where players must confront automatons at Braithwaite Manor. Here, they must learn about the rogue creations of a scientist who has been overrun by his own inventions.

Another mission, “Strange Tales of the Bayou,” combines horror and action, as players are sent to capture a swamp monster in Lagras while battling local mythological creatures. Finally, in “Strange Tales of the Wilderness,” players must find a missing scientist in Tall Trees, facing off against a crew of murderers along the way.

Each mission offers a unique gameplay experience, encouraging players to test different strategies and enjoy the rewards. With the update, Rockstar aims to breathe new life into Red Dead Online, pleasing both new players and long-time fans.

This new content marks a significant moment for the game, which had seen limited updates since the developers announced a shift in focus toward Grand Theft Auto 6. It appears Rockstar is ready to continue supporting its fan-favorite titles, which now include a gratifying look back at the spooky charm of Undead Nightmare.