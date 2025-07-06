Red Dead Online Updates with New Zombie Missions

Los Santos, CA – Rockstar Games has announced a new update for Red Dead Online that introduces four Telegram missions, including one featuring zombies. This update, titled “Strange Tales of the West,” was released on July 1, 2025.

The new missions offer players the chance to earn triple rewards, including gold, RDO$, and XP, through August 4. This incentive has fans of the game excited, especially since it marks a return to the game’s more supernatural elements seen in the Undead Nightmare expansion.

Players can access the missions by retrieving a letter from Theodore Levin at their camp lockbox or any post office within the game. Upon reading the letter, players can launch the Telegram Missions via the player menu.

The first of the missions, “Strange Tales of the Plague,” requires players to team up to locate and deliver corpses while navigating through a town infested with zombies and cultists. Players will face challenges and must also complete the task within two lives.

Another mission, “Strange Tales of Modern Science,” shifts the focus to enemies created by a mad scientist who has unleashed robots in the Braithwaite Manor area. Players must eliminate these mechanical foes to uncover the cause of the chaos.

The mission titled “Strange Tales of the Bayou” involves defeating a swamp monster in the Lagras area, adding elements from previous missions as players fend off various creatures while trying to complete their objectives.

The final mission involves locating a missing scientist in Tall Trees who is linked to a band of killers. Players will need to use their survival skills to navigate dangerous terrain as they search for clues.

Rockstar has hinted that this update may not be the last, as it is labeled as “Vol. 1,” suggesting further content could be on the way. While fans have expressed past concerns about the future of Red Dead Online, this update brings a sense of renewal for the community.