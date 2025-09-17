Entertainment
Red Dead Redemption 2 Discount Offers Massive Savings for Players
Los Angeles, CA – A major discount on Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available for players on the PlayStation Store. Rockstar Games is offering the critically acclaimed open world adventure game for 80% off, an unexpected reduction given the game’s popularity.
This deal includes Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Online, and all Special Edition content. The offer features exclusive Story Mode content and bonuses for RDR Online, including free access to additional weapons.
While there is currently no native PS5 port, the game runs beautifully on the new console through backwards compatibility. Players are encouraged to take advantage of this offer before it expires on September 25. After that date, the price will revert back to the original $99.99 for the RDR2 Ultimate Edition.
“Rockstar Games typically doesn’t rely on discounts to attract players, so this promotion is a pleasant surprise,” said Zarmena, a senior editor at PlayStation Lifestyle.
As gamers enjoy these new deals, they should also be aware of upcoming changes. Several beloved PS3 and PS4 titles are slated to go offline soon, and the next updates for PS Plus Extra and Premium games are on the horizon.
