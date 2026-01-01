Red Robin’s Desserts: A Mixed Bag of Flavor and Disappointment

Idaho Falls, ID — Red Robin, a popular chain known for gourmet burgers, faces criticism over its dessert offerings. Among these, the Shortbread Chocolate Soufflé Cake has garnered particularly negative reviews. Despite Red Robin’s claim of a ‘rich and buttery shortbread cookie topped with a chocolate soufflé cake, hot fudge, whipped cream, and powdered sugar,’ many customers express disappointment.

A recent review from Tasting Table criticized the dessert as ‘flavorless,’ with the chocolate being difficult to detect and the texture failing to meet expectations. One reviewer stated, ‘the ice cream was the dish’s only saving grace,’ further emphasizing the lack of flavor in the cake itself.

While a few reviews praised the dessert, calling it a ‘genius’ combination, they appear to be the exception rather than the norm. Social media comments have echoed frustrations, with one user sharing photos of a poorly presented dessert that looked nothing like advertised. Their complaint included, ‘The shortbread was underbaked and the soufflé was thin.’ Reddit users have since responded, stating, ‘Trust has been broken’ regarding Red Robin’s assurances.

Beyond desserts, other menu items have also attracted criticism. The bottomless steak fries have been labeled as disappointingly small, causing customers to question the serving sizes. A Redditor noted that people have been complaining about the small portions for years.

Customer feedback on the Whiskey River BBQ Ribs has been mixed, with some stating they taste excessively salty or microwaved. Additionally, the Cheesy Mozzarella Twists received less-than-stellar reviews, with critiques mentioning bland flavors and poor texture.

Red Robin’s chicken sandwiches have also come under fire for rubbery consistency, with diners noting that the grilled chicken tends to be tough and unappetizing. Customers have voiced concerns about the quality of the meat, suggesting that the cooking methods may not be to blame.

Despite the critiques, Red Robin remains a well-loved chain, appealing to families with its diverse menu. However, diners are advised to choose their orders wisely, especially when it comes to desserts that may not meet expectations.