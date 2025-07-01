Red Sox Activate Jordan Hicks from Injured List Amid Trade Buzz

BOSTON (AP) — Right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks was activated from the 15-day injured list on Monday, marking the first piece of the recent trade involving the Boston Red Sox. The team made room for him by optioning another right-hander to Triple-A Worcester.

Hicks, who came to Boston in a trade that involved Rafael Devers moving to San Francisco, was dealing with toe inflammation when he was acquired on June 15. Despite his injury, Hicks made two rehab appearances for Triple-A Worcester before his return.

Manager Alex Cora confirmed before Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds that Hicks would likely be available for the series. The 28-year-old pitcher expressed his surprise at being traded while on the injured list, stating, “I didn’t even know you could get traded on the IL.”

Hicks was originally pursued by the Red Sox as a free agent after the 2023 season. He mentioned that Boston was a strong contender for his services, but he ultimately signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the San Francisco Giants in January 2024.

“They came after me pretty hard,” Hicks said. “It was between them and the Giants.” He also commented on the opportunity in Boston’s bullpen, indicating he’s ready to support the team in close games.

Having spent part of the season in the Giants’ rotation before a bullpen demotion in mid-May, Hicks has a career record of 16-33 with a 4.23 ERA and 33 saves over seven seasons. As he prepares to take on a key role in Boston’s pitching staff, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow emphasized the importance of Hicks’ addition for the team’s improvements in 2025.