Red Sox Activate Key Players Before Series Against Reds

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox made significant roster changes Monday as they prepare for a crucial series against the Cincinnati Reds. After their recent struggles, the team activated rookie Marcelo Mayer from the bereavement list and added right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks to the bullpen.

Mayer, who had been on leave since Friday, was showing promise at the plate before his absence, recording his first career three-hit game against the Angels last week. The 22-year-old top prospect is batting .208 this season but has shown flashes of potential in 27 games.

In another move, the Red Sox optioned Zack Kelly to Triple-A Worcester after he left Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays due to injury. Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Kelly was okay before the decision was made. Kelly had earned a reputation for reliability during his short time with the team.

Jordan Hicks, acquired from the Giants, is expected to boost the bullpen after dealing with an injury earlier this season. The righty has a fastball velocity in the 92nd percentile and aims to be a crucial late-inning reliever for the struggling Red Sox.

As the Red Sox take on the Reds on Monday night, they will face off against Chase Burns, the second overall pick of the 2024 draft, now making his MLB debut. Burns previously pitched well against the Yankees, demonstrating his capability on the mound.

Boston hopes these roster adjustments will provide a much-needed spark as they currently sit three games below .500. The team is focused on returning to winning form, with players optimistic about their chances in the upcoming games.