Red Sox Activate Sanchez, Option Hamilton as Roster Adjustments Begin

HOUSTON — The Boston Red Sox activated catcher Ali Sánchez on Monday, making a surprising roster move. Instead of moving a catcher, they optioned utility player David Hamilton to Triple-A Worcester and decided to keep both Carlos Narváez and Connor Wong on the roster.

Manager Alex Cora explained the decision, highlighting the need to manage Narváez’s workload due to recent knee soreness. Narváez started on Monday for the first time in nearly a week, while Wong had filled in during his absence.

“Taking care of Narvy is important, understanding where he’s at physically,” Cora said. “It makes sense. We’ll see how it goes… He’s playing, but let’s see how he reacts to it, and we’ll go from there.”

Narváez has caught 716 innings this season, surpassing his previous career-high of 565 ⅓ innings in minor leagues before this season. In the second half, he has struggled offensively, batting just .111 with a .149 on-base percentage over 13 games.

Cora emphasized the potential benefits of resting Narváez, believing it could boost his offensive performance. Meanwhile, Sánchez, a 28-year-old from Venezuela, aims to contribute wherever needed. With limited major league experience, he is eager to help the team.

Wong, who has versatility, may also take ground balls at first and second base to give the team more options during games. Cora noted, “He’ll get some reps at first and take ground balls at second. We’ll see how the roster looks in a few weeks.”

While the team typically carries two catchers, this strategy may prove beneficial with Sánchez joining the roster. Cora acknowledged a loss in speed and late-game utility from Hamilton but remains focused on current roster needs.

Sánchez played briefly for the Blue Jays earlier this season, batting .238 over eight games. He also had a noteworthy performance in Triple-A Buffalo, marking six homers and seven doubles across 54 games. The team has high hopes for their latest transaction as they navigate through the season.