Red Sox Aim to Bounce Back Against Orioles After Tough Loss

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox will host the Baltimore Orioles at 7:10 p.m. on Monday for the first game of a two-game series at Fenway Park. The Red Sox are coming off a disappointing loss to the Miami Marlins, falling short after holding a 3-1 lead into the eighth inning on Sunday.

Despite the setback, the Red Sox remain in contention in the AL East. They will look to regain their momentum against the last-place Orioles, who have won four of their past five games.

Boston’s starting pitcher, Dustin May, will make his third appearance for the club after being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline. May holds a record of 7-8 with a 4.67 ERA this season. The Orioles will send left-hander Trevor Rogers to the mound. Rogers is currently 5-2 with a remarkable 1.43 ERA.

The Red Sox lineup will feature players such as Jarren Duran in left field and Alex Bregman at third base. Notably, May’s only previous appearance against the Orioles occurred in September 2019, where he did not give up a run in two innings.

The Orioles’ lineup includes Gunnar Henderson, who has been a standout at shortstop this season. Rogers has struggled against the Red Sox in past matchups, posting an 0-2 record with a 2.45 ERA over four starts.

The Red Sox will be without outfielder Wilyer Abreu, who exited Sunday’s game in the seventh inning with calf tightness after a two-run homer earlier. He has been a significant contributor lately, batting .300 with an .860 OPS over his last 16 games.

Fans can watch the game on NESN or listen on WEEI-FM 93.7.

The Red Sox, having dropped to 57-2 under leading conditions after eight innings with Sunday’s loss, will be eager to show resilience against Baltimore.