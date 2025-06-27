Red Sox Aim to Break Losing Streak Against Blue Jays Tonight

BOSTON, MA – After a much-needed day off, the Boston Red Sox return to Fenway Park tonight to begin a homestand against the Toronto Blue Jays. The game starts at 7:10 p.m. and will be broadcast on NESN.

The Red Sox finished a challenging nine-game West Coast trip with a 3-6 record, struggling particularly at the plate. During their recent sweep by the Los Angeles Angels, they struck out 33 times, with 14 occurring in the final game of the series.

The team’s bullpen also faltered during this losing streak, allowing a total of 15 runs over the past four games, four of which were unearned. Manager Alex Cora has emphasized the need for improvement across all aspects of the game.

Before tonight’s game, the team announced that shortstop Marcelo Mayer has been placed on the bereavement list, prompting the call-up of Nick Sogard from Triple-A Worcester.

Starting for the Red Sox will be Brayan Bello, who holds a record of 3-2 with a 3.31 ERA. He faces Blue Jays pitcher José Berríos, who has a 3-3 record and a 3.51 ERA.

The lineup for the Blue Jays features Bo Bichette at shortstop and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as their first baseman. Meanwhile, the Red Sox will have Jarren Duran leading off, followed by Abraham Toro and Trevor Story.

Historical matchups reveal that Bello has faced the Blue Jays 9 times, with a 3-4 record and a 5.48 ERA against them. In contrast, Berríos has a 5-6 record with a 3.60 ERA in 17 starts against the Red Sox.

As the Red Sox seek to end their losing streak, team performance will be crucial—including addressing their average of 4.84 runs per game before the trade of Rafael Devers, plummeting to just 3.11 runs in the nine games since.

Despite their struggles, Cora remains hopeful that the team can turn things around with a strong showing in front of the home crowd.