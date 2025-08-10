Red Sox Aim for Continued Success in Saturday Game Against Padres

SAN DIEGO, CA — The Boston Red Sox will look to extend their winning streak Saturday when they face off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:40 p.m. Eastern time.

Right-hander Lucas Giolito, sporting an 8-2 record and a 3.57 ERA, will take the mound for the Red Sox. Giolito is enjoying a strong comeback season after missing the entire 2024 campaign due to elbow surgery. He last pitched Sunday, leading Boston to a 6-1 victory over the Houston Astros, allowing just three hits and one run over eight innings.

On the opposing side, Padres right-hander Michael King will make his return from an 11-week stint on the injured list. King has a 4-2 record and a 2.59 ERA this season. He was sidelined due to a thoracic nerve issue affecting his shoulder strength.

In their previous meeting on Friday, the Red Sox secured their eighth win in nine games, defeating the Padres 6-2. The Red Sox offense collected 10 hits and drew eight walks against Padres ace Nick Pivetta, marking his first loss at Petco Park this season.

The Red Sox lineup for Saturday features Anthony in left field, Bregman at third base, Duran in center field, Story at shortstop, Yoshida as the designated hitter, Toro at first base, Abreu in right field, Rafaela at second base, and Wong catching.

For the Padres, Tatis will be in right field, Arraez at first base, Machado at third, Merrill in center, Bogaerts at shortstop, O’Hearn as the designated hitter, Laureano in left field, Cronenworth at second, and Fermin catching.

Statistics show that Giolito has been particularly effective in his last 10 starts, going 7-1 with a 2.03 ERA. Notably, he completed eight innings for the first time in four years during his last outing.

Meanwhile, King’s last start came on May 18 in a loss to Seattle, and he will be up against a Red Sox team that has historically challenged him in past matchups.

The game will be broadcast on NESN and WEEI-FM 93.7, and both teams will aim to capitalize on the crucial moments as they push toward the postseason.