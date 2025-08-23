Sports
Red Sox Aim for Eighth Consecutive Win Against Yankees
BRONX, New York — The Boston Red Sox have an opportunity to secure their eighth consecutive victory against the New York Yankees today at Yankee Stadium. The game is set to begin at 1:05 p.m. ET, with Garrett Crochet on the mound for Boston.
After a thrilling 1-0 win on Friday, the Red Sox jumped ahead of the Yankees in both the American League East and Wild Card standings. This win clinched the season series for Boston, giving them a crucial tiebreaker advantage should both teams end the season with identical records.
Manager Alex Cora has made some lineup adjustments. Jhostynxon Garcia, who made his debut batting fifth on Friday, is out today while Nathaniel Lowe returns to the starting lineup. Roman Anthony will lead off against Yankees pitcher Will Warren.
Before the game, Cora noted, “I don’t know that he’s a lot better but we’ve got to DH Masa today.” Masataka Yoshida returns to the designated hitter role after being absent from Friday’s game.
The Red Sox have outscored the Yankees 36-21 since the Yankees’ initial win on June 6. Boston has been exceptionally strong since July, holding a 28-15 record.
Crochet is expected to help maintain this momentum. He is having a standout season, boasting a 2.43 ERA and leading the American League in wins and innings pitched. He has allowed two or fewer runs in 10 of his last 13 starts.
Today’s matchup proves critical as both teams fight for playoff positioning. The Red Sox currently hold a half-game lead over the Yankees for the top AL Wild Card spot, a position they aim to solidify with another win this afternoon.
The game will be broadcasted on NESN and WEEI-FM 93.7.
