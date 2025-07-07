Red Sox Aim for Playoff Push After Nationals Sweep

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox swept the Washington Nationals over the holiday weekend, securing three consecutive wins to improve their record to 46-45. This marks the first time the Sox are above .500 since June 22.

The Red Sox’s next challenge is against the struggling Colorado Rockies, who will visit Fenway Park for a three-game series beginning Monday night. Right-hander Richard Fitts is set to start for the Red Sox. Fitts is still seeking his first major league win, having made 12 starts so far.

In Fitts’ last outing against the Cincinnati Reds, he pitched three innings, allowing just one earned run. On the other side, the Rockies will send left-hander Austin Gomber to the mound. Gomber is winless this season, yet he pitched five innings in his last start against the Astros.

The Red Sox lineup for the upcoming game includes familiar faces like Rafael Devers and Trevor Story, both key players in the lineup. Notably, Jarren Duran has a solid track record against Gomber, hitting 1-for-3 in their past meetings.

Statistically, the Rockies are on track for a rough season, potentially facing 124 losses. Ceddanne Rafaela has been a standout for the Red Sox lately, batting .304 since June’s start, including an impressive performance last game where he went 3-for-4.

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy has indicated that the team is willing to make moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline, emphasizing the club’s goal to compete for a playoff spot. “Absolutely, we have a blessing from ownership to make significant moves if needed,” Kennedy said.

As the season progresses, the Red Sox face many critical matchups, including games against playoff hopefuls. The team’s performance over the coming weeks will determine their strategy heading into July’s trade deadline.