Red Sox Aim for Series Sweep Against Struggling Rockies Tonight

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox will seek to complete a three-game series sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night at Fenway Park, following impressive victories in the first two games.

The Red Sox showcased their offensive power with 11 hits on Tuesday, marking their sixth consecutive game with 10 or more hits, a season-high. Starting pitcher Brayan Bello earned the win, striking out 10 batters and throwing a complete game.

Manager Alex Cora announced that outfielder Masataka Yoshida will return from the 60-day injured list to serve as the designated hitter. Yoshida had been sidelined after offseason shoulder surgery but successfully completed a five-game rehab assignment. He is expected to split duties with Rob Refsnyder at DH, starting against right-handed pitchers, adding to a competitive outfield that includes Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela.

In the finale, the Red Sox will send Lucas Giolito to the mound. The right-hander has achieved a remarkable 4-0 record with a 0.83 ERA over his last five starts. Conversely, the Rockies will counter with right-hander Antonio Senzatela, who holds a 3-12 record and a 6.57 ERA this season.

On Tuesday, Boston reinstated Yoshida from the injured list and optioned Nate Eaton to Triple-A Worcester. Additionally, they transferred right-hander Nick Burdi to the 60-day injured list.

The Rockies, currently holding a record of 21-71, are on a path toward potential historic lows, with projections suggesting they could match or exceed the all-time losses mark set by last year’s Chicago White Sox. The team has struggled tremendously this season, earning only one series win through June.

Notably, the Red Sox have outscored their opponents 86-37 over their last 10 games, with Trevor Story hitting .315 during that span. With all the momentum on their side, the Red Sox are determined to continue their winning streak and improve their standings ahead of the All-Star break.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. ET with coverage available on NESN and WEEI-FM 93.7.