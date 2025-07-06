Red Sox Aim for Series Sweep Against Nationals

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Boston Red Sox will attempt to complete a series sweep against the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET, with ace Garrett Crochet on the mound.

The Red Sox, who won the first two games of the series with scores of 11-3 and 10-3, are currently showing strong offensive momentum. Crochets has been a key factor, leading MLB in strikeouts with 144 and holding opponents to a .208 batting average. “We’ve been swinging the bats well since we got home from a nine-game road trip,” said Boston manager Alex Cora.

On the opposing side, the Nationals are set to start rookie left-hander Shinnosuke Ogasawara, making his MLB debut after signing with the team as their first free agent from Asia in January. Ogasawara had a 4.80 ERA in 15 Triple-A innings this season.

The Red Sox lineup will feature Nate Eaton leading off and Romy Gonzalez batting second. Other core players include Roman Anthony, Rob Refsnyder, Trevor Story, and Jarren Duran. Connor Wong will be behind the plate, catching Crochet.

Key statistics show that Roman Anthony has achieved at least two hits in five of his last seven games. Additionally, Crochet had an impressive performance against the Nationals last year while with the Chicago White Sox, earning a win after pitching five scoreless innings.

The Nationals, struggling with a record of 37-52, are looking to shake off their poor performance as they face a Red Sox team that hopes to improve to 46-45 with a win. First pitch will occur at Nationals Park, and the game will be broadcast on NESN and WEEI 93.7 FM.