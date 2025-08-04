Sports
Red Sox Aim for Seventh Straight Win Against Royals Tonight
BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Boston Red Sox will host the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park for the first game of a three-game series tonight at 7:10 p.m. The Red Sox enter this matchup riding a five-game winning streak and seven victories in their last eight games, including a weekend sweep of the Houston Astros.
Brayan Bello, a right-handed pitcher, will take the mound for the Red Sox. Last week, he delivered a strong performance, allowing just one run over seven innings against the Minnesota Twins. Bello has a 7-5 record with a 3.19 ERA this season.
The Royals will counter with left-hander Bailey Falter, who is set to make his first appearance for Kansas City after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline. Falter holds a 7-5 record this season with a 3.73 ERA.
Tonight’s lineup for the Royals includes Jonathan India at second base, Bobby Witt Jr. at shortstop, and Salvador Perez as the catcher. The Red Sox’s batting order features Romy González and Trevor Story among others.
The game will be broadcast live on NESN and WEEI-FM 93.7. Statistically, the Red Sox have been dominant at home, with a record of 12-1 in their last 13 games at Fenway Park.
Manager Alex Cora praised the pitching staff, noting Bello’s emergence as a key player. “Between him and Gio, they’re doing an outstanding job,” Cora remarked. “We trust our guys.”
Bello has faced the Royals three times in his career, recording a 1-0 record with a 3.57 ERA. In contrast, Falter has struggled against the Red Sox in prior matchups.
As the teams prepare for this showdown, both fan bases are eager to see if Boston can extend their winning streak to six games against a Royals team that has shown flashes of success recently.
