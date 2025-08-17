Red Sox Aim for Sweep Against Marlins with Crochet on Mound

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox will send ace Garrett Crochet to the mound Sunday at 1:35 p.m. as they pursue a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park.

Boston aims to build on a weekend of exciting games, with Trevor Story shining as the team’s standout player. Story’s ninth-inning single with the bases loaded secured a 2-1 win on Friday night. He followed that performance with a three-run home run that helped bring the Sox to a 7-5 victory on Saturday.

The Marlins will counter with right-hander Janson Junk, who brings a 6-2 record and a 4.06 ERA to the matchup. Miami, with a season record of 58-65, is trying to gain ground in a competitive National League East.

Story’s impressive play has extended his franchise record for consecutive stolen bases in a season to 22. He has hit 19 home runs this year, with seven of those coming as three-run shots.

Garrett Crochet is on the bump for the Red Sox, aiming to bounce back from his worst outing of the season, where he conceded five runs in four innings against Houston. Despite this setback, he holds a 13-5 record with a 2.48 ERA for the current season.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced that closer Aroldis Chapman will not be available for this game, as he has pitched in back-to-back games. Additionally, Miami’s All-Star left fielder Kyle Stowers did not play on Saturday due to tightness in his left side, suffering from a Grade 1 strain according to manager Clayton McCullough.

Heading into the game, the Red Sox have won 16 of their last 18 home games. They are currently 68-56 and positioned second in the American League East, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by five games.

This afternoon’s matchup is crucial for both teams, with the Red Sox looking to strengthen their playoff position before facing the Orioles for a two-game set and the Yankees in a four-game series next week.