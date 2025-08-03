Red Sox Aim for Sweep Against Astros at Early Sunday Game

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox are on a winning streak, having claimed four straight victories and six of their last seven. As they face the Houston Astros on Sunday at 11:35 a.m., the Red Sox aim for a potential sweep after narrowly defeating Houston in their last two matchups.

The Red Sox secured a dramatic win on Friday thanks to a walk-off hit by rookie Roman Anthony, followed by strong offensive performances on Saturday with home runs from Romy Gonzalez, Trevor Story, and Abraham Toro. With this recent success, Boston has surpassed the New York Yankees to take second place in the AL East and the first wild card spot in the American League.

Lucas Giolito will take the mound for Boston, marking a remarkable turnaround in his season with a 3.80 ERA and an impressive 6.1 innings of one-run ball against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Giolito holds a career record of 2-6 with a 5.94 ERA in his previous nine starts against the Astros, reflecting a need for an improved performance against this line-up.

On the opposing side, Framber Valdez is set to pitch for the Astros. Valdez boasts an 11-4 record and a 2.62 ERA this season. He is looking to end Houston’s disappointing streak, as the team has lost seven of their last nine games and has not fared well with runners in scoring position in their recent series.

As for matchups, Astros’ José Altuve has faced Giolito to a degree of success, hitting 4-for-14. Red Sox players have also had mixed results against Valdez, with Romy Gonzalez hitting 2-for-5 against him.

The game will be broadcasted on Roku and WEEI-FM 93.7, ensuring that fans can catch every moment of this key AL East showdown. With both teams looking to solidify their postseason dreams, this matchup could play a pivotal role in the standings.

Moreover, the Red Sox will miss new pitcher Dustin May, who had been scheduled to start this game but will now make his debut on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals.

As the teams take the field, tensions are high, and both sides are prepared to battle for a crucial win.