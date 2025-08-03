Sports
Red Sox Aim for Sweep Against Astros at Early Sunday Game
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox are on a winning streak, having claimed four straight victories and six of their last seven. As they face the Houston Astros on Sunday at 11:35 a.m., the Red Sox aim for a potential sweep after narrowly defeating Houston in their last two matchups.
The Red Sox secured a dramatic win on Friday thanks to a walk-off hit by rookie Roman Anthony, followed by strong offensive performances on Saturday with home runs from Romy Gonzalez, Trevor Story, and Abraham Toro. With this recent success, Boston has surpassed the New York Yankees to take second place in the AL East and the first wild card spot in the American League.
Lucas Giolito will take the mound for Boston, marking a remarkable turnaround in his season with a 3.80 ERA and an impressive 6.1 innings of one-run ball against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Giolito holds a career record of 2-6 with a 5.94 ERA in his previous nine starts against the Astros, reflecting a need for an improved performance against this line-up.
On the opposing side, Framber Valdez is set to pitch for the Astros. Valdez boasts an 11-4 record and a 2.62 ERA this season. He is looking to end Houston’s disappointing streak, as the team has lost seven of their last nine games and has not fared well with runners in scoring position in their recent series.
As for matchups, Astros’ José Altuve has faced Giolito to a degree of success, hitting 4-for-14. Red Sox players have also had mixed results against Valdez, with Romy Gonzalez hitting 2-for-5 against him.
The game will be broadcasted on Roku and WEEI-FM 93.7, ensuring that fans can catch every moment of this key AL East showdown. With both teams looking to solidify their postseason dreams, this matchup could play a pivotal role in the standings.
Moreover, the Red Sox will miss new pitcher Dustin May, who had been scheduled to start this game but will now make his debut on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals.
As the teams take the field, tensions are high, and both sides are prepared to battle for a crucial win.
Recent Posts
- Phillies Acquire Outfielder Harrison Bader from Twins in Major Trade
- Rikishi Critiques Zilla Fatu, Sparks Family Dispute
- Hit docuseries finale explores dangerous gigs of the past
- Russell Wilson Shares Special Brunch with Sons Before Football Season
- Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa Clash in Steel Cage at SummerSlam
- Ben Shelton Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16 at National Bank Open
- Pakistan Defeats West Indies by 14 Runs in T20 Series Opener
- NASCAR Fan Fest and Iowa Events Kick Off Exciting Week
- Dolphins Sign Zach Sieler to Major Contract Extension
- Wyatt Sicks Secure WWE Tag Team Title in Wild TLC Match
- Demis Hassabis Explores Consciousness Beyond Quantum Theories
- Cardinals End Padres’ Streak with 8-5 Win
- Becky Lynch Set for New Entrance Theme at SummerSlam
- Lynch and Valkyria Clash Ahead of SummerSlam Showdown
- Libertad and Emelec Face Off in Key LigaPro Match
- Bianca Belair Nears WWE Return After Long Injury Absence
- Sky Waives Moriah Jefferson Amid Injury Challenges
- Alexa Bliss Hints at Dark Character Return Amid SummerSlam Excitement
- DIM and Millonarios Clash Amidst Struggles
- Charlotte FC Prepares for Critical Match Against Chivas Guadalajara