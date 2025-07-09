Sports
Red Sox Almost Traded for Giancarlo Stanton in 2008
TORONTO, ON – The Boston Red Sox almost made a significant trade for star slugger Giancarlo Stanton back in 2008, according to former executive Jed Hoyer. Hoyer recently shared insights about this deal while discussing various trade stories with ESPN‘s Jesse Rogers.
In 2008, the Red Sox were eager to move on from Manny Ramirez, who was unhappy with his contract. Hoyer recalled that the team felt pressured to execute a deal due to Ramirez’s insistence on leaving Boston. ‘Manny was really disgruntled about his contract,’ Hoyer said. ‘He had two club options with no buyouts. He was forcing his way out. We felt like we had to do the deal.’
The ultimate trade ended up being a three-team deal involving the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox traded Ramirez and several prospects for outfielder Jason Bay, who would later prove important for Boston, making the All-Star team in 2009.
During the chaotic negotiations, Hoyer revealed, discussions had included the young Stanton, then known as Mike Stanton. ‘At one point, the Marlins were involved with a young Mike Stanton,’ he said. ‘It looked like it was never going to get done. It was a last-second three-team deal.’
Stanton officially debuted in the majors in 2010 and became known as one of the best power hitters in baseball, winning the NL MVP award in 2017. Hoyer’s comment on Stanton being part of the earlier negotiations raises questions about what could have been if the Red Sox had landed the slugger.
While the Red Sox acquired Bay, Stanton remained with the Marlins until his trade to the New York Yankees after the 2017 season. Today, as Stanton continues to play in the MLB, it’s interesting to think about the potential power hitting combination if he had joined the Red Sox alongside David Ortiz.
Recent Posts
- Flash Flood Warnings Issued in Massachusetts and Rhode Island Ahead of Severe Storms
- Baltimore Orioles Eye Trade for Cedric Mullins Ahead of Deadline
- Willem Dafoe’s Youth Goes Viral, Fans React Amazed
- Padres’ Luis Arraez Remains Key Player as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Miller Lands on Injured List with Elbow Sprain
- Long Beach Plans Internet Outage for Infrastructure Upgrade This Weekend
- Europe’s LEC Stumbles at MSI, Ending Winless Streak
- Lakers Dominate Heat 103-83 in Summer League Opener
- Spurs Sit Rookie Carter Bryant Against Warriors in Summer League
- Rapper 4xtra Loses Fingers in Fourth of July Fireworks Accident
- Anthony Anderson Launches Successful BBQ Brand with Cedric the Entertainer
- Angel Martinez Hits Grand Slam, Guardians Win 10-6 Over Astros
- Flash Flood Warning in Effect for Central Cook County
- Braves Commit to Keeping Acuña Despite Trade Speculations
- NBA Summer League Begins with High Expectations for No. 1 Draft Pick
- Darius Bazley Shines in Summer League for Lakers Amid Roster Questions
- Jaden Smith’s Bold Shoe Choices Shine at Met Gala and Beyond
- Jameer Nelson Jr. Shines in Summer League for Spurs
- MLB Midseason Report: Injuries, Teams to Watch Before Trade Deadline
- Twins Crush Cubs 8-1 in One-Sided Matchup