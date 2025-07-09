Red Sox Almost Traded for Giancarlo Stanton in 2008

TORONTO, ON – The Boston Red Sox almost made a significant trade for star slugger Giancarlo Stanton back in 2008, according to former executive Jed Hoyer. Hoyer recently shared insights about this deal while discussing various trade stories with ESPN‘s Jesse Rogers.

In 2008, the Red Sox were eager to move on from Manny Ramirez, who was unhappy with his contract. Hoyer recalled that the team felt pressured to execute a deal due to Ramirez’s insistence on leaving Boston. ‘Manny was really disgruntled about his contract,’ Hoyer said. ‘He had two club options with no buyouts. He was forcing his way out. We felt like we had to do the deal.’

The ultimate trade ended up being a three-team deal involving the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox traded Ramirez and several prospects for outfielder Jason Bay, who would later prove important for Boston, making the All-Star team in 2009.

During the chaotic negotiations, Hoyer revealed, discussions had included the young Stanton, then known as Mike Stanton. ‘At one point, the Marlins were involved with a young Mike Stanton,’ he said. ‘It looked like it was never going to get done. It was a last-second three-team deal.’

Stanton officially debuted in the majors in 2010 and became known as one of the best power hitters in baseball, winning the NL MVP award in 2017. Hoyer’s comment on Stanton being part of the earlier negotiations raises questions about what could have been if the Red Sox had landed the slugger.

While the Red Sox acquired Bay, Stanton remained with the Marlins until his trade to the New York Yankees after the 2017 season. Today, as Stanton continues to play in the MLB, it’s interesting to think about the potential power hitting combination if he had joined the Red Sox alongside David Ortiz.