Red Sox Alter Outfield Lineup Ahead of Game Against Athletics

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Boston Red Sox are making changes to their outfield lineup as they prepare for a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics. Jarren Duran will start in right field for the first time since August 20, 2022, following a decision to adjust player positions shortly before the game.

The Red Sox management decided to keep Duran in left field and move Nick Sogard to right after having initially considered different positioning. Sogard has spent 27 innings playing right field with the WooSox this season, making this his first major league appearance in the outfield.

Injuries to Roman Anthony (oblique) and Wilyer Abreu (calf), along with Rob Refsnyder‘s recent injury during Sunday’s game, have forced Boston to shuffle its outfield. This game marks a significant adjustment for the team, illustrating their efforts to adapt to player availability.

Jarren Duran is back in the leadoff position after Boston manager Alex Cora briefly experimented with Masataka Yoshida at the top of the batting order. Yoshida will bat sixth against the Athletics. Romy Gonzalez is set to start at second base, while Carlos Narváez will catch against rookie pitcher Luis Morales, who has only allowed five earned runs in his first six major league appearances.

While Duran has limited experience in right field, logging just 50 ⅓ innings throughout his career, he did not play any innings at that position last year and has only seen three frames there in 2025. Previously, in 2022, he had five starts as a right fielder for Boston. Sogard, on the other hand, has not played outfield in the major leagues and his last extensive action in left field came back in 2024 in Triple-A, where he logged 46 innings.

Boston’s ace Garrett Crochet will take the mound, aiming to recover from a challenging last outing where he surrendered four home runs to the Cleveland Guardians. Fans can catch the game starting at 10:05 p.m. ET on NESN or WEEI 93.7 FM.