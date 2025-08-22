Sports
Red Sox Announce Major Charity Event Amid Playoff Push
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox are gearing up for a significant charity event starting Monday, despite a tough loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday.
The Red Sox, who fell to the Marlins 5-3 after leading 3-1 in the eighth inning, still hold the second of the three American League Wild Card playoff spots. With only 37 games remaining in the season, the team is also competing for the AL East division, trailing the first-place Toronto Blue Jays by five games.
Fangraphs has given the Red Sox a chance to clinch the division title, highlighting their previous winning streaks, including a six-game stretch from June 10 to June 16, a seven-game run from July 29 to August 5, and a ten-game winning streak from July 4 to July 13.
As the team prepares for the last weeks of the regular season against the Baltimore Orioles, they are set to host their traditional annual charity event for the Jimmy Fund, affiliated with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The telethon will broadcast from Fenway Park on Monday and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to midnight Eastern Time.
Red Sox players have a long history of supporting the Jimmy Fund. Notable figures include former player Tim Wakefield and broadcaster Tom Caron from NESN. Wakefield, who has been a vocal advocate for the fund, continues to raise awareness for cancer research.
Since its inception in 2002, the Jimmy Fund radio-telethon has raised approximately $74 million for cancer research, helping to support innovative techniques aimed at treating children with cancer.
The charity is named after a patient of Dr. Sidney Farber, a child known simply as “Jimmy,” who sought treatment in 1948. His story has remained a symbol of hope for many, even after he passed away in 2001.
For further details on the Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, fans are encouraged to visit the event’s website.
Recent Posts
- Robert Atkins Convicted of 1991 Murder and Arson After 30 Years
- Philly Sports Highlights: Phillies Win Streak, Hurricane Swells, and Eagles Game
- Dodgers Face Padres in Crucial NL West Showdown
- Moolah Kicks Faces WNBA Fines for Women’s Basketball Shoes
- Maryland Reports First Human Case of West Nile Virus This Year
- Chiefs’ Tyquan Thornton’s Future Uncertain as Roster Cuts Approach
- Dallas Cowboys Face Atlanta Falcons in Final Preseason Game
- Max Brosmer’s Underdog Journey Thrills Vikings Fans This Preseason
- Vikings Face Receiver Challenges in Training Camp Amid Injuries
- Rashee Rice Faces NFL Hearing Over Discipline Date Set for September 30
- Dak Prescott to Sit Out Preseason Games, Says Cowboys’ Coach
- Fantasy Football Draft Guide: Strategic Picks for 2025 Season
- John Cena Returns to WWE SmackDown from Dublin This Friday
- Willy Adames Returns to Milwaukee Amid Mixed Emotions
- Bears Rookie Luther Burden III Shines Despite Depth Chart Position
- Max Fried Aims to Rebound as Yankees Face Red Sox
- Top Fantasy Football Draft Tips for 2025 Season
- Gary Oldman Celebrates Career with Handprint Ceremony in Hollywood
- Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Picks as Season Nears End
- NASCAR Cup Series: Follow Your Favorites for Updates