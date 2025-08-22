Red Sox Announce Major Charity Event Amid Playoff Push

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox are gearing up for a significant charity event starting Monday, despite a tough loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The Red Sox, who fell to the Marlins 5-3 after leading 3-1 in the eighth inning, still hold the second of the three American League Wild Card playoff spots. With only 37 games remaining in the season, the team is also competing for the AL East division, trailing the first-place Toronto Blue Jays by five games.

Fangraphs has given the Red Sox a chance to clinch the division title, highlighting their previous winning streaks, including a six-game stretch from June 10 to June 16, a seven-game run from July 29 to August 5, and a ten-game winning streak from July 4 to July 13.

As the team prepares for the last weeks of the regular season against the Baltimore Orioles, they are set to host their traditional annual charity event for the Jimmy Fund, affiliated with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The telethon will broadcast from Fenway Park on Monday and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to midnight Eastern Time.

Red Sox players have a long history of supporting the Jimmy Fund. Notable figures include former player Tim Wakefield and broadcaster Tom Caron from NESN. Wakefield, who has been a vocal advocate for the fund, continues to raise awareness for cancer research.

Since its inception in 2002, the Jimmy Fund radio-telethon has raised approximately $74 million for cancer research, helping to support innovative techniques aimed at treating children with cancer.

The charity is named after a patient of Dr. Sidney Farber, a child known simply as “Jimmy,” who sought treatment in 1948. His story has remained a symbol of hope for many, even after he passed away in 2001.

For further details on the Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, fans are encouraged to visit the event’s website.