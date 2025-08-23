NEW YORK — Anthony Gharib made a powerful statement in his introduction to the storied Red Sox–Yankees rivalry on Friday night. The 21-year-old hit a towering two-run home run during a 6-3 victory, solidifying his status as a key player for Boston.

Just weeks after being called up from Triple-A, Gharib already made waves by smashing his first major league grand slam against the Rochester Red Wings. His prowess and maturity on the field have left teammates impressed. “He is probably the most mature 21-year-old, baseball-wise, I have ever been around,” said Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers.

Gharib quickly became a leader at the plate, holding a .286 batting average and an .852 OPS over 59 games. He’s flourished in the leadoff spot, boasting an impressive .405 on-base percentage. His recent success comes as the Red Sox have surged to a 37-24 record since his debut in June.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow attributes part of the team’s turnaround to Gharib. “It’s like he’s been in the big leagues for a long time,” hitting coach Pete Fatse said.

In a recent training session, Gharib worked with veteran Alex Bregman to adjust his swing mechanics, particularly against left-handed pitchers. This strategic tweak paid off, as he recorded a .329 average with a stellar 1.176 OPS against left-handed pitching since that adjustment.

During the climactic game at Yankee Stadium, Gharib stamped his impact further by launching a first-pitch slider into the stands, leading to a mass exodus from Yankees fans. As excitement builds surrounding him, the Red Sox organization is betting on Gharib as the cornerstone player they have sought for years.

With three games left in the series, it remains to be seen how the Yankees will respond to this rising star.