Red Sox Call Up Connelly Early Amid Dustin May’s Injury

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Boston Red Sox announced Monday they are calling up left-handed pitching prospect Connelly Early to make his major league debut Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics. This comes after right-handed pitcher Dustin May was placed on the injured list, according to sources familiar with the decision.

May’s injury is not expected to be severe, but it comes at a challenging time for the Red Sox, who have struggled with injuries to several starting pitchers this season. Early, 23, has shown promise in the minors, boasting a 7-2 record and a 2.51 ERA across two levels this year.

Early, who was drafted by the Red Sox in the fifth round out of the University of Virginia in 2021, excelled at Double-A Portland before moving to Triple-A Worcester. He posted a 2.83 ERA and struck out 36 batters in 28 ⅔ innings there. Early is currently ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the Red Sox system.

This call-up marks the second time this month the Red Sox have promoted a left-handed pitcher to fill a gap in their rotation, with Payton Tolle recently joining the club as well. The injuries have left the Red Sox precariously attempting to patch together their starting lineup.

The team has already lost several starters, including Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck, while depth options Richard Fitts and Cooper Criswell are also sidelined with injuries. The combination of injuries has put pressure on the remaining pitchers.

While May was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers just before the trade deadline, he has struggled with a 5.40 ERA in six games with the Red Sox. His recent performance included a disappointing outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates, leading to a temporary shift to the bullpen.

Following Monday’s game, a 7-0 win against the Athletics, the club faces decisions on how to manage their rotation moving forward. With Early’s addition, the Red Sox are considering multiple options for Wednesday’s finale, including starting Tolle or utilizing a bullpen game.

As the season progresses and with playoff hopes on the line, how the Red Sox manage their pitching staff will be crucial. Early’s performance might play a significant role in determining the club’s success in the coming weeks.