Red Sox Call Up Mayer for Major League Debut at Second Base

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Boston Red Sox are making a notable change as they prepare for the middle game of their series against the Los Angeles Angels. Marcelo Mayer is set to make his major league debut at second base on Tuesday night.

Mayer, a shortstop by trade, has played in 25 games at third base this season. He remarked, “I’ve played, like, one game there when I was in USA Baseball. They had, like, 12 shortstops. ‘You’re playing first.’ OK, cool. I remember making a sick pick.” However, with Alex Bregman out due to a strained quad, Mayer’s versatility becomes essential for the Red Sox lineup.

Manager Alex Cora expressed confidence in Mayer’s abilities, stating, “Right now, he’s playing third base. Obviously, in time, we have to make decisions. But he’s playing well at third. I know he can play second. I know he can play short. If needed, we’ll do it.” Cora noted that Mayer had sufficient experience at second, having played 10 games at that position in the minor leagues.

The Red Sox have faced challenges recently, entering Tuesday’s matchup with a 40-40 record after a three-game losing stretch. Mayer’s inclusion in the lineup reflects the league’s halfway point and could be a turning point for the struggling team.

Pitching for the Red Sox, Garrett Crochet will attempt to lead the team out of their slump. The lefty has performed well this season, maintaining a 2.20 ERA and aiming to become a key asset in pushing the team forward.

The first pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET, with expectations high after Mayer’s debut. Cora commented on Mayer’s potential impact, saying, “He can play second, absolutely. He’s playing at a high level.”

As the team navigates the season’s ups and downs, the debut of Mayer could bring fresh energy to a squad in need of revival.