Sports
Red Sox Call Up Payton Tolle for MLB Debut Against Skenes
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox are promoting left-handed pitcher Payton Tolle for his MLB debut on Friday night, setting the stage for a highly anticipated matchup against Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
In a corresponding move, the Red Sox optioned rookie outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia back to Triple-A Worcester. Garcia made his big league debut earlier this month but struggled, going 1-for-9 with two walks in five games.
Payton Tolle’s rise has been impressive. The 2024 second-round draft pick from TCU has climbed through the minors, posting a 3.04 ERA in 91.2 innings pitched across various levels this season. Most recently, he posted a solid 3.60 ERA in three starts for Triple-A Worcester.
“We brought up Payton with the expectation that he’s going to be able to contribute down the stretch for us,” said Craig Breslow, the Red Sox chief baseball officer. “He’s made significant strides in terms of his development.”
Tolle’s promotion comes after the Red Sox placed Wilyer Abreu on the injured list, creating a need for a fresh arm in their rotation. In his minor league career, Tolle has recorded 133 strikeouts against just 22 walks.
In his first appearance with the Red Sox earlier this season, utility player Nick Sogard also returns from Triple-A aiming to add depth to the infield. Sogard has a .388 on-base percentage and 15 stolen bases at the Triple-A level.
Tonight’s game marks a notable event for both pitchers. Tolle and Skenes, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 250 pounds, are two of the most physically imposing pitchers in the game. Skenes boasts a stellar record, including a remarkable ERA and strong strikeout numbers since being drafted first overall in 2023.
This matchup, featuring two promising young pitchers, is sure to attract attention as Tolle steps onto the mound for the first time in the majors against a formidable opponent.
