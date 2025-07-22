Sports
Red Sox Closer Aroldis Chapman Thrives at Age 37
BOSTON, MA – Aroldis Chapman, the closer for the Boston Red Sox, is experiencing a remarkable season at age 37. With a 1.18 ERA, he is enjoying the best numbers of his 16-year Major League Baseball career.
Chapman is currently tied for eighth in the American League with 17 saves, putting him in a good position to challenge his career high of 38 saves in a single season. His impressive performance earned him a spot in the All-Star Game, marking his eighth appearance in this annual showcase.
Sportswriter Sean McAdam credits Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey for helping Chapman enhance his game. Bailey has improved the strike-throwing of many relievers, with Chapman as a standout example. The coach has also worked with Jorge Alcala, reducing his walk rate significantly since joining the team.
Earlier this month, Chapman reached another milestone by recording his 352nd career save, ranking him 14th all-time among saves and third among active pitchers. Only former Red Sox closers Kenley Jansen and Craig Kimbrel have more saves.
Reflecting on his success, Chapman has set his sights on reaching 400 career saves. “I know that’s not an easy task to accomplish,” Chapman said, “but I’m going to keep working hard to accomplish that goal.”
After this season, Chapman is expected to explore free agency as he joined the Red Sox on a one-year contract. Reports indicate that he has not yet discussed a new contract with the team.
