Red Sox Consider Infield Changes Amid Roster Drama

BOSTON, MA — The 2025 Boston Red Sox season has been marked by controversial roster decisions and player position changes. The ongoing saga surrounding Rafael Devers has created tension in the infield, especially with rookie Kristian Campbell struggling to manage both first and second base duties, impacting his batting performance.

Additionally, Boston faces a crowded outfield setup as Roman Anthony joins the team, complicating starting positions. The situation became more complex on May 23, when Alex Bregman sustained a quad strain, which allowed Marcelo Mayer to be promoted and take over at third base.

The critical question looming over the Red Sox is what will happen once Bregman returns. When asked for comment, Red Sox manager Alex Cora suggested the possibility of moving veteran player Trevor Story to second base to accommodate Mayer at shortstop. Story, who has spent the majority of his career at shortstop, could benefit strategically from the transition given his age at 32.

“Shifting Trevor to second could help extend his career and maintain his offensive value,” Cora stated. The long-term strategy for the Red Sox hinges on Mayer playing shortstop, making Cora’s proposed change a potential solution to optimize the team’s infield.

Envisioning an everyday infield of Bregman at third, Mayer at short, and Story at second, Cora believes this configuration makes tactical sense. Alternatively, moving Mayer to second base would force him into a position he is unlikely to play long-term, potentially stunting his development.

With the stakes high and decisions pressing, the Red Sox are eager to find the best lineup as Bregman’s return approaches.