Sports
Red Sox Consider Infield Changes Amid Roster Drama
BOSTON, MA — The 2025 Boston Red Sox season has been marked by controversial roster decisions and player position changes. The ongoing saga surrounding Rafael Devers has created tension in the infield, especially with rookie Kristian Campbell struggling to manage both first and second base duties, impacting his batting performance.
Additionally, Boston faces a crowded outfield setup as Roman Anthony joins the team, complicating starting positions. The situation became more complex on May 23, when Alex Bregman sustained a quad strain, which allowed Marcelo Mayer to be promoted and take over at third base.
The critical question looming over the Red Sox is what will happen once Bregman returns. When asked for comment, Red Sox manager Alex Cora suggested the possibility of moving veteran player Trevor Story to second base to accommodate Mayer at shortstop. Story, who has spent the majority of his career at shortstop, could benefit strategically from the transition given his age at 32.
“Shifting Trevor to second could help extend his career and maintain his offensive value,” Cora stated. The long-term strategy for the Red Sox hinges on Mayer playing shortstop, making Cora’s proposed change a potential solution to optimize the team’s infield.
Envisioning an everyday infield of Bregman at third, Mayer at short, and Story at second, Cora believes this configuration makes tactical sense. Alternatively, moving Mayer to second base would force him into a position he is unlikely to play long-term, potentially stunting his development.
With the stakes high and decisions pressing, the Red Sox are eager to find the best lineup as Bregman’s return approaches.
Recent Posts
- Microsoft Alerts Users: Windows 11 Will Auto-Delete Restore Points
- New COVID-19 Variant Nimbus Spreads in U.S. Amid Travel Season
- Deadline Approaches for TransUnion Settlement Claims
- Tom Hanks Embraces ‘America’s Dad’ Title After Latest Projects
- Israel Reports Continued Attacks Despite Trump Announcing Ceasefire
- Six Flags California’s Great America Faces Possible Permanent Closure
- Lakers Explore Trade for Jazz Forward John Collins
- Knicks Eye Major Trades as Offseason Approaches
- Sacramento Kings Exploring Trades Ahead of NBA Draft
- Juvenile Hospitalized After Near-Drowning in Wesley Chapel
- Bet365 Offers Exciting Promotions Amid FIFA Cup and MLB Action
- Release Date for ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Remains Uncertain
- Shooting at Michigan Church Leaves One Dead, Security Guard Injured
- Hull Approves Major Infrastructure Improvement Plan for City
- Maria Taylor Named NBC’s Lead NBA and WNBA Studio Host
- Celtics Face Major Payroll Challenges After Playoff Exit
- BloFin Emerges as a Leader in Cryptocurrency Futures Market
- Dakota Johnson Stars in New Open Relationship Comedy ‘Splitsville’
- Boston Celtics Face Tough Choices This Offseason After 2024 Championship
- Suicide Bombing Kills 25 Worshippers in Damascus Church