Red Sox Crush Astros 14-1 in Uneven Showdown

HOUSTON, Texas — The Boston Red Sox delivered a stunning 14-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night, showcasing an impressive display of power hitting and pitching control.

Former Astros player Alex Bregman excelled in the game, hitting a home run for the second consecutive game against his former team. Carlos Narváez also contributed significantly, launching a three-run homer to boost Boston’s lead.

Walker Buehler (7-6, 5.40 ERA) faced challenges this season but had pitched a strong game in his previous outing, shutting out the San Diego Padres over six innings. However, he struggled to strike out batters, going without more than four strikeouts for nine straight games.

The Astros relied on Hunter Brown (9-5, 2.51 ERA), who has been consistent since last August. He has maintained an impressive 2.37 ERA at home, limiting batters to just one run over seven innings when he faced the Red Sox earlier in the season.

Brown, while not a high-strikeout pitcher, has shown solid swing-and-miss ability in favorable matchups. His ability to get ahead in counts with a 66% first-pitch strike rate positions him to pitch deep into games. Boston has struggled on the road this season, with statistics indicating a drop of nearly 30 points in OPS compared to their home games.

The two teams are expected to continue their tight competition with effective bullpens—Boston’s ERA stands at 3.37, placing fifth in MLB, while Houston‘s is just slightly better at 3.35, ranking fourth. Fans are eager to see whether the Astros can bounce back from the heavy loss at home as they look to secure a victory in the final game of the three-game series.

The series finale is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET at Daikin Park, where both teams will aim to deliver their best.