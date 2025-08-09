Red Sox Defeat Padres 10-2 with Powerful Offense

SAN DIEGO, California — The Boston Red Sox defeated the San Diego Padres 10-2 on Friday night, showcasing an impressive offensive performance at Petco Park. Yuhei Yoshida led the charge with three RBIs, including a two-run homer, while Walker Abreu hit a two-run blast in a pivotal fourth inning.

The Red Sox scored four runs in the fourth, beginning with a bases-loaded situation due to Nick Pivetta allowing a single and two walks. Yoshida hit a sacrifice fly that drove in one run, and a throwing error by Pivetta allowed another run to score. Abreu then solidified the lead with a 423-foot home run to right-center, marking his 21st of the season.

Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler, who struck out four and walked two, completed six innings, allowing no runs and only four singles. Buehler improved his record to 7-1 against the Padres and indicated his strong performance at Petco Park, where he is now 2-1. ‘It felt good to get the support from the guys tonight,’ Buehler said after the game.

Although Pivetta allowed five runs on five hits over six innings, he struck out three and found his rhythm later in the game. The Red Sox made it 8-0 in the eighth when Cole Wong hit a three-run double.

Despite the deficit, the Padres managed to score two runs in the bottom of the eighth, but it was not enough to spark a comeback. Yoshida capped off the night with another two-run homer in the ninth inning.

This victory marks the Red Sox’s 10th win in their last 12 games, improving their overall record against the Padres to 18-10. The Red Sox will look to continue their momentum as they prepare for the next game against the Padres on Saturday.