Red Sox Defeat Royals 8-5, Extend Winning Streak

BOSTON, MA — The Boston Red Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-5 on Monday night at Fenway Park, extending their winning streak to six games.

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran led the charge with a three-run homer in the first inning, capping a five-run rally that set the tone for the game. Manager Alex Cora praised Duran’s performance, saying, “He’s doing an amazing job.”

Boston jumped out to an early lead when the first four batters reached base off Royals pitcher Bailey Falter. Following a two-run single from Rob Refsnyder, Duran’s blast over center field put Boston ahead 5-0 with two outs.

Falter struggled on the mound, allowing seven runs on eight hits over four innings. He commented post-game, “It was just one of those nights. They hit everything I threw.”

In the third inning, Trevor Story added to the lead by stealing second base and scoring on Ceddanne Rafaela’s single. Alex Bregman followed with another RBI single in the fourth inning.

Brayan Bello earned the win after pitching six innings, allowing one unearned run while navigating multiple threats from the Royals. Bello’s performance included critical moments, such as a fifth-inning double play that helped him escape a potential jam.

The game took a turn in the seventh when the Royals made a late push, scoring four runs, but Boston’s defense held strong to secure the win. Notably, right fielder Wilyer Abreu threw out Nick Loftin at the plate to end the threat and preserve the lead.

Attendance for the game reached 37,585, marking the largest crowd at Fenway Park since 2019. The Red Sox now sit at 63-51 and continue to vie for a playoff spot.