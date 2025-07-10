Sports
Red Sox Demote Nate Eaton as Masataka Yoshida Returns
BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox made a tough decision on Wednesday as they cleared a roster spot for outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Following their 10-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies, the team demoted Nate Eaton to Triple-A Worcester.
Eaton, who went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the game against the Rockies, saw his batting average drop to .250/.296/.333. The 28-year-old had previously spent significant time in Worcester, appearing in 14 of Boston’s last 19 games.
Despite hitting safely in three of his last four games and offering speed and defensive versatility, Eaton was considered the odd man out for the Red Sox as they prepared to welcome back Yoshida. Yoshida has been recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and had recently completed a five-game rehab assignment.
Working out with the team in recent days, Yoshida is now set to make his season debut on Wednesday in the series finale against the Rockies. This matchup will provide him with some game time to adjust before the upcoming All-Star Break.
