Sports
Red Sox Designate Alcala for Assignment After Tough Outings
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox made a significant change to their roster following a disappointing performance from pitcher Jorge Alcala. On Tuesday, the team announced that they had designated Alcala for assignment after his fourth consecutive poor outing against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.
The Red Sox have until next Tuesday to either waive or release Alcala, who joined the team this season after a trade with the Minnesota Twins. In his time with Boston, Alcala pitched a total of 19 games, achieving a respectable 3.31 ERA, allowing 19 hits, and striking out 18 batters. However, his recent performance raised concerns.
Alcala blew a crucial save against Minnesota last week and struggled to maintain leads in subsequent games. His appearance on Monday was particularly alarming when he allowed back-to-back home runs during an eighth inning that saw the Royals cut an 8-1 deficit to 8-5.
“The stuff was good. He wasn’t able to throw strikes,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “Good kid, good stuff. We needed to make a change.” Alcala’s past with the Twins saw him record an 8.88 ERA in 22 games before his trade.
In a corresponding move, Boston has called up fellow right-hander Isaiah Campbell to take Alcala’s place on the active roster. Team officials will now look ahead as they reevaluate the pitching staff for the remainder of the season.
