Sports
Red Sox and Dodgers Face Off in Key Series Opener
BOSTON, MA — The Boston Red Sox are set to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series starting tonight at Fenway Park, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. The Red Sox hope to bounce back after a tough stretch, having lost two of their previous three games since the All-Star break.
Marcelo Mayer, who left Wednesday’s game with a right wrist injury, remains uncertain for tonight’s matchup. He is awaiting MRI results, which has raised concerns about his availability. Meanwhile, the Red Sox added infielder David Hamilton from Triple-A Worcester.
The Dodgers also struggled recently, going 2-4 since the All-Star break. Manager Dave Roberts indicated that star outfielder Mookie Betts may not be available for the game due to a personal matter. “Everything is OK with him, but yeah, we’ll see,” Roberts said.
Pitching for the Red Sox will be right-hander Brayan Bello, who is 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA this season. Bello’s last start yielded three runs in six innings during a loss to the Chicago Cubs. In response, the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan to the mound, who was drafted by Los Angeles out of Boston College in 2021.
Tonight’s starting lineups feature several familiar faces. For the Dodgers, they will start Shohei Ohtani at designated hitter and Freddie Freeman at first base. The Red Sox lineup includes players like Alex Bregman and Yoshida.
Key stats reveal that Bello has allowed five hits and three runs in his only previous appearance against the Dodgers last season. He faces a team that has homered in five consecutive games, a feat only matched by Babe Ruth.
The Red Sox have seen improved success in close games, winning seven of their last ten one-run matchups. As they prepare to face the Dodgers, who have also seen their share of challenges this season, the Red Sox are eager to improve their standing in the postseason race.
Time will tell if the Red Sox can leverage home-field advantage tonight and secure a much-needed victory.
