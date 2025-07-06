Red Sox Dominate Nationals in 10-3 Victory

WASHINGTON — The Boston Red Sox overcame a slow start on Saturday to secure a decisive 10-3 victory over the Washington Nationals, propelled by a solid pitching performance from Walker Buehler.

Buehler, returning from a recent slump, threw five-plus innings, allowing three runs (two earned) while issuing no walks. “It’s a step forward,” Buehler said after the game.

Catcher Carlos Narváez noted Buehler’s improved control. “Way better … That’s big for us,” he said. Both players attributed the success to heightened confidence. “Confidence is a big thing in this game,” Buehler remarked.

The first inning provided Buehler with a mental boost as it remained perfect. Despite allowing eight hits total, he minimized damage effectively throughout the game.

Buehler mainly relied on his knuckle-curveball, cutter, and four-seam fastball, which Narváez described as ‘sneaky’ and essential for getting back in counts. Manager Alex Cora emphasized the importance of Buehler’s fastball, stating he shouldn’t shy away from using it.

Earlier struggles included a concerning trend of walks, but Buehler declared, “No homers, no walks. That’s the first box checked for me.”

Defensively, the team held firm after a challenging second inning that saw Washington threaten with two runners on base. An excellent catch by Jarren Duran kept the Nationals from capitalizing. Despite an unearned run in the third, Buehler rapidly regained his composure.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox offense erupted for seven runs in the third inning, marking a significant highlight of the game. Duran highlighted the inning with a two-run triple that opened the floodgates.

Romy Gonzalez continued his stellar performance with three hits, including two doubles and two RBIs. He expressed contentment with his performance, batting .317 with an .887 OPS.

In the fourth inning, Buehler encountered difficulty, yielding one more run as he approached 90 pitches. Cora noted he “ran out of gas.”

The Red Sox improved to .500 with the win, scoring 61 runs over their last seven games. A more diverse lineup contributed to the victory, allowing them to continue building momentum in an upward trajectory.

“I’m still very much a realist,” Buehler said post-game, mindful of the work still ahead. “If we played a playoff game tomorrow, I don’t think I’d be one of the three that’s going to go out there.”