Red Sox Dominate Royals 6-2 in Seventh Straight Win

BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Boston Red Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on August 5, 2025, securing their seventh consecutive win. Garrett Crochet pitched seven strong innings, striking out eight batters and earning his ninth straight decision.

The Red Sox took control of the game in the sixth inning when Trevor Story hit a blooper into center field to break a tie. Story’s single drove in two runs, followed by another key hit in the seventh that contributed to a three-run inning, extending Boston’s lead to 6-2.

Kansas City starting pitcher Ryan Bergert (1-1) faced challenges, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks. Bergert struck out two batters in 5 2/3 innings. The Royals managed to tighten the game briefly when Maikel Garcia doubled in the fourth inning, allowing a run to score and making it 3-2 at that point.

A significant moment came when Crochet retired the first 10 Royals batters before allowing a run. After Garcia reached base in the seventh, he scored on a double from Randal Grichuk, but Crochet managed to prevent further damage by striking out a crucial batter to end the inning.

This victory marked the first time since the end of the 2021 season that the Red Sox held a 13-game lead above .500. The teams will conclude the series with the Red Sox seeking a sweep with their new acquisition, expected to make his debut.