Red Sox Dominate Yankees 12-1 in Convincing Win at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK, NY – The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees 12-1 on August 16, 2025, at Yankee Stadium, bolstered by a strong performance from starting pitcher Garrett Crochet.

Crochet struck out 11 batters over seven innings, pushing his career total to 501 strikeouts. He retired Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, showing his ability to dominate key hitters.

The Red Sox began their onslaught in the third inning. With the bases loaded, Trevor Story hit a double, bringing home Carlos Narváez and Roman Anthony, giving Boston an early 2-0 lead.

Boston’s offense continued in the fourth inning, scoring two more runs on sacrifice flies from Anthony and Alex Bregman, increasing their lead to 4-0. The Yankees finally answered with a run in the seventh but were quickly silenced as Story launched a home run, extending Boston’s lead to 5-1.

In the ninth inning, the Red Sox piled on, scoring four additional runs highlighted by a balk from Paul Blackburn and a home run from Narváez, which further demoralized the Yankees’ fan base.

Yankees fans began to leave the stadium early as Crochet and the Red Sox maintained their commanding advantage. New York failed to capitalize in their final at-bat, with Trent Grisham grounding out to end the game.

Aroldis Chapman closed the game for Boston amidst high tension, entering in the ninth to save the day after the Yankees rallied in the last inning. Chapman struck out Javier Sanoja to secure Boston’s victory.

Following the game, Chapman now has 358 saves in his MLB career, tying him for 13th on the all-time list with Troy Percival, demonstrating that he remains a top closer in the game.