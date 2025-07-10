Red Sox Duo Thrives Against Lefties, Gonzalez’s Breakout Continues

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Rob Refsnyder remembers meeting Romy Gonzalez for the first time during Red Sox spring training in 2024. At that moment, Gonzalez was at a career crossroads after the White Sox designated him for assignment following a lackluster 2023 season where he hit just .194 and missed the last three months due to a shoulder injury. The Red Sox claimed him off waivers, and Refsnyder saw promise in Gonzalez’s ability to hit effectively.

“We gravitated towards each other pretty early on,” Refsnyder said. “Right away, I think you just saw how hard he can hit the ball and how good of a player he is.”

Now in his second season with the Red Sox, Gonzalez has emerged as one of the most formidable right-handed platoon hitters in the game. He boasts a .403 batting average and a 1.199 OPS against lefties, the fourth-best mark in the league. In contrast, his performance against righties sees a .250 average and .629 OPS.

With the Red Sox facing a stretch of four consecutive left-handed starters last week, Gonzalez took full advantage, collecting 10 hits, including a massive 454-foot home run. “It’s just being confident. That’s 90 percent of it,” Gonzalez stated. “It’s crazy [what happens] when you’re in the box and you’re just thinking positively.”

Refsnyder also contributed significantly during this stretch, registering a hit in each game against lefties and raising his season average against them to .296 with a .944 OPS. Manager Alex Cora noted the effectiveness of both players, joking about their productivity and teamwork. “They played a lot. And the conditions weren’t great… but they’ll always prepare,” he said.

As Refsnyder shares his experiences with Gonzalez, he highlights the importance of adapting to a platoon role, which he learned firsthand during his time with the Blue Jays in 2017. “Everyone wants to be an everyday player… but it’s challenging,” he remarked. “So I think [Gonzalez] was getting used to that role.”

Gonzalez’s breakout came last season when he posted an .879 OPS against left-handed pitching. Refsnyder provided physical advice but emphasized the mental aspects of dealing with performance highs and lows. “When I was younger, I was always trying to chase hits… and I think Romy realized early on that if you’re trying to do that, it’s pretty volatile,” Refsnyder added.

The bond between the two continues to grow, especially after they served as roommates during spring training. Gonzalez appreciates Refsnyder not just as a teammate but also as a close friend, saying, “He’s such a close friend of mine and he always has my best interest.”

As both players thrive in their respective roles against left-handed pitchers, Refsnyder is optimistic about Gonzalez’s future, expressing excitement for his career trajectory. “He’s a special player and he can do some amazing things,” Refsnyder said.