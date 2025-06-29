Red Sox End Losing Streak with 15-1 Victory over Blue Jays

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox ended a six-game losing streak with a commanding 15-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. The game, played at Fenway Park in front of 34,927 fans, provided a welcome break for the Sox, who needed a drama-free outing after a difficult stretch.

Wilyer Abreu led the charge, hitting a three-run homer in the first inning and finishing with four RBIs. The Sox quickly built a 6-0 lead after two innings with a total of 18 hits, including eight for extra bases. Ceddanne Rafaela and Romy Gonzalez also contributed two-run home runs, making it a collective offensive outburst for Boston.

Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (4-1) excelled on the mound, allowing one unearned run over seven innings. He surrendered six hits, walked one, and struck out five, showcasing an impressive performance that helped secure the win.

Toronto’s Chris Bassitt, who had previously been strong against the Red Sox, struggled this time, giving up nine runs (eight earned) in just two innings. He allowed eight hits and faced 13 batters before being replaced, marking a significant departure from his 2.31 earned run average against Boston prior to this game.

The Red Sox scored three runs in each of the first three innings, tying their output from their previous four games combined. Boston’s offensive momentum never waned, and they continued to add runs, further solidifying their lead.

Rafaela’s two-run homer in the sixth inning pushed the score to 12-1, while Gonzalez’s homer in the seventh extended it to 14-1. The final run came from a sacrifice fly by Abraham Toro in the eighth inning.

With this win, the Red Sox not only provided fans with a competitive game but also reasserted their potential as they move forward in the season. The Sox will look to build on this momentum as they prepare for their next matchup.