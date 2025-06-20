Red Sox Explore Trade Options for Pirates’ Reliever Dennis Santana

BOSTON, Massachusetts

The Boston Red Sox have been active on the trade market this season, focusing more on subtraction than addition. Following the recent trade involving Rafael Devers, the team has indicated they do not plan to undergo a major sell-off.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that one intriguing player for the Red Sox could be Dennis Santana, a reliever for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 29-year-old right-handed pitcher is experiencing the best season of his career, boasting a 1.74 ERA with five saves in 31 appearances this year.

Santana, who has seven years of big league experience, has played with several teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, New York Mets, and New York Yankees. Throughout his career, he holds a 4.39 ERA overall.

Feinsand notes that Santana’s $1.4 million salary and two years of club control make him an attractive option for teams of varying financial capabilities. Potential competitors for Santana include the Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays, and Detroit Tigers alongside the Red Sox.

Adding Santana could significantly strengthen the Red Sox’s bullpen, especially given the impressive performance he has delivered this season. As the trade deadline approaches, fans are closely watching how the team will navigate its roster changes.