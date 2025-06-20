Sports
Red Sox Explore Trade Options for Pirates’ Reliever Dennis Santana
BOSTON, Massachusetts
The Boston Red Sox have been active on the trade market this season, focusing more on subtraction than addition. Following the recent trade involving Rafael Devers, the team has indicated they do not plan to undergo a major sell-off.
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that one intriguing player for the Red Sox could be Dennis Santana, a reliever for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 29-year-old right-handed pitcher is experiencing the best season of his career, boasting a 1.74 ERA with five saves in 31 appearances this year.
Santana, who has seven years of big league experience, has played with several teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, New York Mets, and New York Yankees. Throughout his career, he holds a 4.39 ERA overall.
Feinsand notes that Santana’s $1.4 million salary and two years of club control make him an attractive option for teams of varying financial capabilities. Potential competitors for Santana include the Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays, and Detroit Tigers alongside the Red Sox.
Adding Santana could significantly strengthen the Red Sox’s bullpen, especially given the impressive performance he has delivered this season. As the trade deadline approaches, fans are closely watching how the team will navigate its roster changes.
Recent Posts
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742
- Celtics Eye Point Guard Nolan Traore as Draft Option
- Vondrousova Upsets Sabalenka to Reach Berlin Open Final
- New York Doctor Sues Airline Over Mid-Flight Allergy Incident