Red Sox Eye Charlie Morton Ahead of Trade Deadline

BOSTON, Mass. — As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Boston Red Sox are seeking to strengthen their starting pitching to secure a postseason spot. Currently sitting three games behind the AL East leaders, the Red Sox are on a 10-game win streak but need more depth in their rotation.

Garrett Crochet has emerged as the team’s ace, but the Red Sox’s offseason acquisition, Walker Buehler, has struggled, posting a 6.12 ERA. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal suggested during a segment on FOX Sports that Boston might explore options to enhance their pitching staff.

“They probably don’t need to aim for a No. 2 pitcher to form a duo with Crochet,” Rosenthal stated. “The way Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito have pitched recently, maybe they don’t need to aim quite that high.”

Rosenthal pointed to veteran Charlie Morton, a former Houston Astro, as a potential target who could reunite with manager Alex Cora. Morton, who has had a shaky start this season, boasts a 3.05 ERA over his last 59 innings. Cora and Morton have a history together from their time in Houston during the 2017 season.

With a playoff berth in sight, the Red Sox are poised to make significant moves before the trade deadline. They aim for a smoother second half to the season, hoping it culminates in a postseason appearance.