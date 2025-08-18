Sports
Red Sox Eye Nathaniel Lowe for First Base Slot After Release
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox are looking to bolster their first base position by targeting Nathaniel Lowe, who was recently designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals. Lowe, a former Silver Slugger winner, is expected to be released in the coming days, making him a free agent.
Sources indicate that Lowe will become available for signing within 48 hours after the Nationals requested release waivers on him. He will be able to sign with any team for the prorated portion of the major league minimum salary, as Lowe will receive the remainder of his $10.3 million contract from the Nationals regardless of where he signs.
The Red Sox, who are in contention for a playoff spot, have a need for a left-handed bat at first base. They are anticipated to pursue Lowe aggressively, although they might face competition from other teams also looking to improve their roster.
Lowe has struggled this season, hitting .216 with 16 home runs and a .665 OPS, but he has historically performed better against right-handed pitchers, making him a potential fit as a platoon partner with Romy Gonzalez if he signs with Boston. Despite his current slump, Boston is intrigued by Lowe’s past performance and believes he may thrive with a change of scenery.
Abraham Toro has been the primary first baseman for the Red Sox and has provided value since stepping in for Triston Casas, who suffered a season-ending injury. However, Toro’s performance has waned of late with a .199 batting average and .562 OPS in his last 50 games.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised Toro’s contributions but acknowledged the need for improvement in the lineup. “Without him, we’re not in this position,” Cora said, highlighting Toro’s role after Casas’ injury.
If the Red Sox add Lowe, it could signal a shift in opportunities for Toro, who may struggle to retain a roster spot. Boston remains optimistic about attracting Lowe, hoping to leverage their playoff aspirations to gain an edge over other suitors.
The situation remains fluid as teams monitor Lowe’s release process and prepare to take action once he officially becomes a free agent.
Recent Posts
- Sister Jean Celebrates 98 Years of Life and Legacy
- U.S., EU Announce New Trade Deal Amidst Ongoing Negotiations
- Hollow Knight: Silksong Showcases New Gameplay at Gamescom 2025
- John Cena to Headline Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Sprinkler Malfunction Disrupts Disney Concert at KeyBank Center
- Summer Break Delays Live Episodes of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’
- Jerry Jones Reveals Battle with Stage 4 Melanoma After 15 Years
- Lee Corso to Retire After Iconic College GameDay Career
- Iberian Peninsula Wildfires Cause Unprecedented Emissions and Destruction
- Israel Prepares Major Military Operation in Gaza City Amid Growing Tensions
- NYT Connections Game Reveals New Puzzle Hints and Answers
- Trump’s Labor Statistics Chief Calls for Quarterly Jobs Reports
- Bubba Wallace’s Pit Mishap Overshadows Solid Performance Ahead of Playoffs
- The Pitt Sweeps at 2025 TCA Awards with Four Wins
- Sheriff Allegedly Kills Judge Amid Scandal in Kentucky Courtroom
- Preseason College Football Rankings: Who Will Shine in 2025?
- Dutchess County Fair Opens with New Vendors and Historic Traditions
- Powerball Jackpot Reaches $650 Million After Latest Draw
- Crockett Defends Beyoncé During Country Album Controversy
- CBS’ Elsbeth Casts Celebrity Guests Ahead of Season 3 Premiere