Red Sox Eye Nathaniel Lowe for First Base Slot After Release

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox are looking to bolster their first base position by targeting Nathaniel Lowe, who was recently designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals. Lowe, a former Silver Slugger winner, is expected to be released in the coming days, making him a free agent.

Sources indicate that Lowe will become available for signing within 48 hours after the Nationals requested release waivers on him. He will be able to sign with any team for the prorated portion of the major league minimum salary, as Lowe will receive the remainder of his $10.3 million contract from the Nationals regardless of where he signs.

The Red Sox, who are in contention for a playoff spot, have a need for a left-handed bat at first base. They are anticipated to pursue Lowe aggressively, although they might face competition from other teams also looking to improve their roster.

Lowe has struggled this season, hitting .216 with 16 home runs and a .665 OPS, but he has historically performed better against right-handed pitchers, making him a potential fit as a platoon partner with Romy Gonzalez if he signs with Boston. Despite his current slump, Boston is intrigued by Lowe’s past performance and believes he may thrive with a change of scenery.

Abraham Toro has been the primary first baseman for the Red Sox and has provided value since stepping in for Triston Casas, who suffered a season-ending injury. However, Toro’s performance has waned of late with a .199 batting average and .562 OPS in his last 50 games.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised Toro’s contributions but acknowledged the need for improvement in the lineup. “Without him, we’re not in this position,” Cora said, highlighting Toro’s role after Casas’ injury.

If the Red Sox add Lowe, it could signal a shift in opportunities for Toro, who may struggle to retain a roster spot. Boston remains optimistic about attracting Lowe, hoping to leverage their playoff aspirations to gain an edge over other suitors.

The situation remains fluid as teams monitor Lowe’s release process and prepare to take action once he officially becomes a free agent.