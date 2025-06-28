Red Sox Eye Pitching Upgrades After Devers Trade

BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Boston Red Sox made headlines this month when they traded superstar slugger Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. The bold move has left fans pondering the team’s future, but it appears the Sox are still determined to bolster their roster ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

With Devers gone, the Red Sox are poised to make strategic moves, particularly in their pitching staff as they aim for a postseason push. According to FanSided’s Cody Williams, they might target ace Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers — a name gaining traction among Boston’s potential trade options. Williams noted that Milwaukee has a history of managing its roster effectively and could consider trading Peralta, who has shown impressive performance this season.

“If the Brewers decide to part with Peralta, the Red Sox should jump at the opportunity. He has been a reliable pitcher, and his addition would certainly enhance Boston’s starting rotation,” Williams commented. Peralta has made significant strides this season, boasting a career-low ERA, making him an appealing asset as the Red Sox navigate a challenging season.

However, the Red Sox may face tough competition as they look to acquire top-tier talent. Teams across the league have their eyes set on improving their rotations as the trade deadline approaches. The Red Sox’s urgency is underscored by their problematic pitching inconsistencies, which have jeopardized their playoff aspirations.

As they pursue trade options, the Red Sox will need to consider the long-term ramifications of any deals, particularly regarding their top prospects. With demands for players like Jarren Duran emerging, the franchise is faced with a balancing act between immediate gains and future potential. Duran has drawn interest from teams, including the San Diego Padres, who are looking to bolster their lineup amidst their struggle for postseason positioning.

Adding to the complexity, some analysts suggest the Red Sox could look to trade Duran to the Giants for prospects. Bailey Bassett from ClutchPoints stated, “Duran is a speed threat who can hit for both power and contact. He would significantly enhance the Giants’ World Series hopes, while also providing the Red Sox with valuable young talent.”

As trade discussions heat up, the Red Sox remain focused on reshaping their team and positioning themselves for success. Their approach in the coming days could be pivotal not just for this season, but for the future of the franchise.