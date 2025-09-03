Sports
Red Sox Eye Playoffs With Garrett Crochet Leading Charge
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox are eyeing the playoffs as they sit firmly in a postseason spot with a month left in the regular season. With a current record of 77-62, they are just 2.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.
A key player in this success has been All-Star ace Garrett Crochet, who is considered a frontrunner for the AL Cy Young award. Boston’s strong summer has been aided by Crochet’s impressive performance on the mound, bolstering the team’s hopes for October baseball.
ESPN baseball experts recently made bold predictions concerning the Red Sox’s chances, with David Schoenfield forecasting that the team will clinch the division. Paul Hembekides predicted Crochet would surpass reigning Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal, for the award.
As of now, the Blue Jays lead the division with a record of 79-59, while the New York Yankees follow closely at 76-61. The Red Sox are three games ahead of the Seattle Mariners, who are currently out of a postseason spot.
In addition to Crochet, the Red Sox roster features promising pitchers Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito. Boston has also added Kyle Harrison, a left-hander acquired in a trade for slugger Rafael Devers. Harrison has posted a 3.65 ERA in his time at Triple-A Worcester and could bolster the rotation as the playoffs approach.
Harrison’s development has been closely monitored by Worcester manager Chad Tracy, who noted that consistency in pitching is crucial for success. “When he is consistently getting ahead in the count and inside the strike zone, it’s very good,” Tracy said.
With the postseason in sight, the Red Sox will need to make some tough decisions regarding their pitching staff. For now, Crochet is scheduled to start against the Cleveland Guardians, providing yet another opportunity to solidify his Cy Young candidacy.
As the season winds down, the Red Sox aim to maintain their momentum, positioning themselves as a serious contender for the playoffs for the first time in four years.
Recent Posts
- Yankees’ Chisholm Declares Team a ‘Super Team’ Amid Playoff Race
- Yankees Face Astros with Altuve as Biggest Challenge
- Meek Mill Faces Criticism Over AI Project Speculation
- Titans’ Rookie WR Ayomanor Surprises by Becoming Starting Player
- Chrisley Family Returns to Reality TV Amid Controversy and Change
- Tigers Move Chris Paddack to Bullpen Ahead of Mets Game
- NFL Week 1 Highlights: Key Matchups and Predictions for 2025 Season
- Buffalo Bills Gear Up for 2025 Season Amid Injury Challenges
- Disney Set to Announce Next CEO by Early 2026
- Mariners Begin Series Against Rays with Playoff Implications
- Red Sox Eye Playoffs With Garrett Crochet Leading Charge
- NFL 2025 Season: Top Rookie Debuts to Watch This Fall
- Celebrity Couples Celebrate Milestones in Love
- 2025 Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings Published by Experts
- Red Sox Look to Avoid Sweep Against Pirates with Giolito on the Mound
- Djokovic Faces Fritz in Thrilling US Open Quarterfinal Showdown
- Ken Jennings Hosts Unique Tie Tour for Jeopardy!
- Injury Updates Impacting Fantasy Football Drafts Ahead of Week 1
- Fantasy Football Insights for 2025 Drafts: Running Back Rankings
- Yankees Eye Mets’ Alonso as Goldschmidt Replacement Next Season