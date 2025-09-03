Red Sox Eye Playoffs With Garrett Crochet Leading Charge

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox are eyeing the playoffs as they sit firmly in a postseason spot with a month left in the regular season. With a current record of 77-62, they are just 2.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.

A key player in this success has been All-Star ace Garrett Crochet, who is considered a frontrunner for the AL Cy Young award. Boston’s strong summer has been aided by Crochet’s impressive performance on the mound, bolstering the team’s hopes for October baseball.

ESPN baseball experts recently made bold predictions concerning the Red Sox’s chances, with David Schoenfield forecasting that the team will clinch the division. Paul Hembekides predicted Crochet would surpass reigning Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal, for the award.

As of now, the Blue Jays lead the division with a record of 79-59, while the New York Yankees follow closely at 76-61. The Red Sox are three games ahead of the Seattle Mariners, who are currently out of a postseason spot.

In addition to Crochet, the Red Sox roster features promising pitchers Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito. Boston has also added Kyle Harrison, a left-hander acquired in a trade for slugger Rafael Devers. Harrison has posted a 3.65 ERA in his time at Triple-A Worcester and could bolster the rotation as the playoffs approach.

Harrison’s development has been closely monitored by Worcester manager Chad Tracy, who noted that consistency in pitching is crucial for success. “When he is consistently getting ahead in the count and inside the strike zone, it’s very good,” Tracy said.

With the postseason in sight, the Red Sox will need to make some tough decisions regarding their pitching staff. For now, Crochet is scheduled to start against the Cleveland Guardians, providing yet another opportunity to solidify his Cy Young candidacy.

As the season winds down, the Red Sox aim to maintain their momentum, positioning themselves as a serious contender for the playoffs for the first time in four years.