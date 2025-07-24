Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox are preparing for a pivotal trade deadline as they hold the third American League Wild Card spot with a 54-49 record. With six games to make up in the AL East, they face critical decisions.

One of the most talked-about players in trade rumors has been Jarren Duran. Last season’s All-Star has struggled this year and might be the odd man out in the outfield alongside Roman Anthony, who is considered non-tradeable, Ceddanne Rafaela, who recently signed an extension, and the younger Wilyer Abreu.

There’s speculation that the San Diego Padres, desperate for an outfielder, could be potential trade partners for Duran. According to a proposal by Landers, a trade sending Duran to the Padres could fill immediate needs for Boston. They would receive a right-handed pitcher to bolster their bullpen alongside Aroldis Chapman. With the addition of other young talents, this trade could provide the Red Sox with both immediate and future benefits.

Despite Duran’s decline in performance, he retains multiple years of club control, indicating he would not come cheap. The Red Sox will need to find a partner committed to offering talent that can contribute now and later.

The Red Sox’s needs extend beyond outfielders. After a strong first half marked by a ten-game winning streak, they may seek to bolster their lineup with hitters like Josh Naylor or Ryan O’Hearn. Additionally, the name Eugenio Suárez has emerged as a potential target, with Zachary D. Rymer highlighting how Suárez could add much-needed right-handed power.

Suárez, currently hitting .254 with 36 home runs and 86 RBIs, could thrive at Fenway Park, utilizing the Green Monster to his advantage. Although this move appears complicated due to Alex Bregman occupying third base, a shift to first base could be considered for increased power.

As the trade deadline nears, the Red Sox’s efforts to enhance their roster may lead to unexpected but strategic decisions that could impact the remainder of their season.