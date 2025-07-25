Red Sox Eye Trade for A’s Tyler Soderstrom as First Base Needs Grow

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox have faced significant turnover at first base this season.

The team originally expected Triston Casas to be its everyday starter. However, a ruptured patellar tendon ended his season prematurely and could delay his return next year.

In the wake of Casas’ injury, Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro have stepped in as replacements. While they have performed well, neither has experience as a full-time first baseman, indicating a long-term solution is needed.

As the Red Sox look to bolster their roster, they have established themselves as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Reports suggest they may be considering Tyler Soderstrom from the Oakland Athletics as a potential target.

The A’s currently sit in last place in the American League West and seem likely to sell at the trade deadline. They have several players with experience at first base, including standout rookie Nick Kurtz and All-Star Brent Rooker.

Soderstrom, 23, is enjoying his best season yet in the majors. He has a .257 batting average with a .782 OPS over 102 games. His stats include 15 doubles, one triple, 18 home runs, and 57 RBIs.

Although listed as an outfielder, Soderstrom has played 342 innings at first base this year and came through the minor leagues as a first baseman and catcher. He has four years of control remaining on his contract after 2025, meaning the A’s would not feel pressured to move him unless an attractive trade offer was made.

A trade for Soderstrom could depend on the Red Sox’s confidence in Casas’ recovery. Reports on his progress after knee surgery by Dr. Eric Berkson have been scarce, leading to uncertainty. While there’s hope Casas can return next season, he may not be back on the field before the 2026 season starts.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Red Sox are unlikely to make any massive moves, which might take Soderstrom off their radar. However, bringing in the young first baseman would help Boston maintain its focus on youth surrounding the roster.